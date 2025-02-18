A Glasgow chartered surveyors is set to bring a unique redevelopment opportunity in a prime city centre location to market.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is bringing to market a full townhouse in Glasgow in city centre for sale as a redevelopment opportunity.

Situated on the south side of Elmbank Street within the Central Business District, the property is well placed for access to all amenities offered within the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 6,533 sq ft mid-terrace traditional townhouse is arranged across basement, ground, first and second floors with a rear extension which was added in later years. It currently features a mixture of office, retail and storage space.

Presently let to Clyde Regional Scout Council until September 2026 at a passing rent of £20,000 per annum, detailed planning permission has been approved for redevelopment into five residential dwellings.

The building was converted to its current retail/office use around 1920 when the Boy Scouts Association took occupation. A rear extension was added during the 1960s to form two additional floors of open plan storage space. A front cantilevered sales display bay window was added to the front elevation during the same period.

The building was comprehensively refurbished in 2017 which included the extensive overhaul of the existing slate roof, leadwork repairs/replacement, repointing/ stonework repairs, external redecoration and replacement of the flat roof over the rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calvin Molinari at Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, said: “In recent years, we have been involved in numerous disposals of full townhouses that have been received well by owner occupiers, investors and developers alike.

“21 Elmbank Srteet is particularly interesting as it benefits from full planning permission for five dwellings. The surrounding area is subject to extensive redevelopment with numerous developments breaking ground in recent months.”

Adjacent to the property, planning permission has been granted for the redevelopment of a former school building into a luxury five-star hotel and wedding venue while, to the rear, a significant residential development is planned, featuring the construction of 591 purpose-built student studio apartments.

Further developments nearby include the redevelopment of 292-298 St Vincent Street, which aims to deliver 321 modern studio apartments specifically designed for students, with the completion anticipated by the summer of 2026.

Offers over £585,000 are invited. Interested parties should contact the sole selling agent on 0141 331 2807.