The sculpture was taken from the beer garden at The Clutha, one of Glasgow’s oldest pubs.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clutha Bar and local artist Moe Rocksmoore are appealing for the safe return of Elvis, a much-loved artwork created by children and young people from Glasgow and Renfrewshire schools as part of a community art project celebrating Glasgow 850.

The sculpture — affectionately known as Elvis — was taken from The Clutha Bar beer garden in the city centre in the past few weeks following another robbery. It was last seen near the Southside riverbank, close to the court buildings. An undisclosed reward is being offered for its safe return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Created through workshops led by Moe Rocksmoore, Elvis represents months of creative work by young people learning to express their emotions through art. The project was supported by The Clutha Trust, whose mission is to give disadvantaged children opportunities in music and the arts.

The Clutha

“This piece means so much to the kids who made it,” said Moe Rocksmoore. “Many of them struggle to find ways to express themselves, and this project helped them do that. Elvis isn’t just a sculpture — he’s a symbol of hope, creativity and community. We’d love to see him back where he belongs — at The Clutha.”

Alan Crossan, owner of The Clutha, added: “We’ve had many legends at The Clutha, but this artwork means the world to us. Whoever took him — please do the right thing and bring him home. There’s a good reward waiting for you.

”Anyone with information or who finds Elvis should contact The Clutha Bar directly or reach out via The Clutha’s social media pages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It seems Elvis has left the building — but we’re hoping he’ll return to us soon.”

Sitting on the corner of the ancient main gateway to the city of Glasgow, The Clutha is over 200 years old. It’s association with live music in the city has attracted many famous figures including Billy Connolly, Frank Zappa, Woody Guthrie and Spike Milligan.