Engineering consultants have been commissioned to set out routes, destinations and modes of transport as part of stage two of the Clyde Metro project.

Engineering firm Mott MacDonald is providing consultancy services for two critical elements of the case for investment for Clyde Metro, following its appointment to Stage Two of the Clyde Metro project by Strathclyde Partnership for Transport in collaboration with Glasgow City Council on behalf of the Glasgow City Region.

The announcement of the commission states: “Crucially, Mott MacDonald will develop the Scottish Transport Appraisal Guidance (STAG) and the preliminary engineering statement, helping to determine a scope and timetable for the delivery of Clyde Metro including routes, destinations and specific modes.

“Clyde Metro is a transformational multi-billion-pound long-term investment programme aimed at developing a fully integrated mass transit public transport system for the Glasgow City Region. The programme was established in December 2022 in response to recommendations from Transport Scotland’s Strategic Transport Projects Review 2, with aims to improve connectivity, reduce social exclusion and enhance access to healthcare, education and employment opportunities. It also seeks to support transformational regeneration and investment across the West of Scotland.”

The Clyde Metro is a plan for a fully integrated mass transit public transport system which would include a variety of modes, established under a multi-billion-pound long-term investment programme likely to span decades. It is intended to be transformational in nature for the West of Scotland, providing high quality public transport links to key hubs and under-served areas.

The company confirms that a number of work packages are currently being progressed to demonstrate the need and value of the large-scale, transport initiative: “This includes the two work packages Mott MacDonald has been appointed to and builds on the Stage 1 works it carried out for SPT and partners in 2024 which saw the development of the case for change and the outline network options.

“Package 1 will see Mott MacDonald, Stantec and supporting partners undertake the STAG appraisal work and related technical workstreams. This will build on the case for change developed during Stage 1 and will evaluate Clyde Metro’s potential impacts, benefits, and alignment with national and regional transport strategies.

“For Package 2, Mott MacDonald will develop the preliminary engineering statement, which will outline the technical and engineering requirements for Clyde Metro. This is crucial for defining the scope, feasibility and potential engineering challenges associated with the programme’s delivery. The package includes the engineering and technical feasibility assessments of each corridor and engagement and consultation with stakeholders.”

Graeme Smith, managing director for transport and mobility solutions UK & Europe said: "Having worked on Clyde Metro from its early stages, it’s clear that it has the potential to provide tremendous benefits, not only the Glasgow City Region, but for Scotland as a whole. Our Glasgow-based team, supported by the wider UK business, is excited to continue the journey with SPT and its partners; leading the way in making the case for investment in this generationally significant project.

SPT head of policy and planning Bruce Kiloh said: “We are delighted to appoint Mott MacDonald, alongside Stantec, to support to SPT and Clyde Metro project partners as we look to progress this next crucial stage of Clyde Metro’s case for investment.

“The appointment for these commissions will build upon the earlier success of the case for investment, and we look forward to continuing to work with Mott MacDonald to examine Clyde Metro network and mode options in more detail, ensuring we develop a robust business case for this ambitious transformational mass transit project for the Glasgow City Region.”