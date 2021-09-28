P3/4 Kids from Knowetop Primary School, Motherwell take part in a litter pick at Baron's Haugh Nature Reserve hosted by Asda Community Champion Bernadette and RSCPA Assistant warden Sam Udale-Smith

Asda Motherwell recently joined forces with Knowetop Primary School to help tidy up rubbish around Baron’s Haugh nature reserve.

Around four bags of rubbish were collected by Asda staff who worked together with the staff and pupils of Knowetop Primary School to wholeheartedly tackle the problem.

The team worked hard to clear the area of rubbish, which included bottle tops, plastic and food wrappers, with an army of 27 volunteers.

The litter pick was conducted as part of Asda’s Picnic Ranger campaign which ran across the summer to encourage communities to love where they live by encouraging people to picnic sustainably, take home their rubbish and look after their local environments.

Bernadette Hart, Community Champion at Asda Motherwell, said: "It was brilliant joining forces with Knowetop Primary School to help tackle litter in our area, everyone really got stuck in to keep the nature reserve looking its best. The Assistant Ranger, Sam was brilliant at educating the children about the importance of keeping the nature reserve tidy to protect the animals that live there too.”