Members of a Bellshill church have been congratulated for their project to reduce litter in their community.

St Andrews United Free Church applied for a RecoverNL grant from North Lanarkshire Council for litter picking equipment which they used to run events around the churchyard and Bellshill Cross.

North Lanarkshire Provost Kenneth Duffy and Convener for Environment and Climate Change, Councillor Helen Loughran visited the group to learn more about their work and congratulate them on their achievements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Provost Duffy said: “St Andrews United Free Church is one of 121 community groups who received grants from the council as part of our RecoverNL initiative to address local issues after the Covid pandemic,

“Their efforts have made a real difference to Bellshill town centre, making the area cleaner and safer for residents and businesses. It has also helped raise awareness of reducing littering in the first place, and generating a sense of community pride. Well done to everyone involved.”