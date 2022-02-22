Bishopbriggs BB members achieve Queen's Badge

Local MSP Rona Mackay was delighted to present the Queen’s Badge to Glen Crawford and Ewing Greig of the 212th Glasgow Boys’ Brigade company.

Glen and Ewing are pictured receiving their award from Ms Mackay, the SNP MSP for Strathkelvin and Bearsden (far right) along with Captain Linda Ritchie.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other youngsters in the local Boys’ Brigade group were presented with their Duke of Edinburgh Bronze and Silver awards.

MSP Rona Mackay presents Duke of Edinburgh Award to Boys' Brigade at Bishopbriggs

Attached to Cadder Parish Church, the 212th Glasgow has been active since 1970 and is a member of the Springburn District of Glasgow Battalion, the first and oldest Battalion in the Boys' Brigade.

Ms Mackay said: “It was a real pleasure to present the boys with their awards.

"All the members have done amazingly well in their achievements, particularly with all the difficulties the pandemic presented.

“Real credit must go to Captain Linda Ritchie and Officer Gregor Steele for their unwavering commitment to keep the group going during the most difficult times over the last two years.

"They are now planning to implement a full range of enhanced activities for boys aged between five and 18 years old and are confident the group will go from strength to strength as they get back to normal post-pandemic.”

Five other boys in the Company are also now working towards their Queen's Badge, and in conjunction with the BB group’s partner Girls Brigade company (92nd), a group of seven boys and girls are commencing work towards their silver Duke of Edinburgh Award.

The Boys’ Brigade movement provides access to the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme for members aged 14 and above, across all levels – Bronze, Silver and Gold – through a number of qualified expedition instructors/superviso rs, who also mentor participants through the award requirements.