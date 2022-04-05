Bishopbriggs: Go-ahead for 29 new homes

Mactaggart and Mickel Homes applied for permission to build the properties on land adjacent to Crofthead Cottage on Kirkintilloch Road.

This was approved by East Dunbartonshire Council’s planning committee subject to conditions and a legal agreement covering provision of affordable housing, open spaces and support for education facilities.

This development consists of 15 four-bedroomed houses, seven five-bedroomed houses and affordable housing in the form of four one-bedroom flats and three three-bedroomed terraced houses.

East Dunbartonshire HQ

Councillor Gordan Low proposed two additional conditions, which included an additional acoustic barrier to improve protection for properties near the site and for a footpath to be built on the east side of Kirkintilloch Road between the traffic lights and the bus stop.

Provost Pews queried whether this latter condition would reduce the width of the road. The roads department considered this “achieveable” but some in the meeting felt this could impact other planning decisions and would be addressed under Glasgow City Region Deal.