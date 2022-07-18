Bishopbriggs: Land safeguarded for new station

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A plan outlining the future use of land in East Dunbartonshire has been examined by the Scottish Government and is now ready to progress to its final stage.

The Proposed Local Development Plan 2 (LDP2) - submitted to Scottish Ministers in June 2021 – provides a guide to land-use throughout East Dunbartonshire and will be used to determine future planning applications.

Overall, the report has endorsed the Council’s proposed development strategy and has agreed that there is enough land supply for housing, meaning there is no requirement to release further green belt land at this time.

Councillor Gordan Low

It has also strongly supported the Council’s approach to sustainability and tackling climate change.

The Reporter made a number of recommendations and observations. They included:

· Agreement to continue to safeguard land for a potential new station and associated railway infrastructure at Allander at Bearsden and Westerhill at Bishopbriggs.

· Modifications to the Council’s approach to wheelchair and accessible housing, and the requirement for a percentage of units on sites close to Town and Villages Centres to be provided as smaller housing.

· Support for the continued safeguarding of Strathkelvin Retail Park as primarily a comparison goods retail destination, and protection for the vital role of town centres.

· Technical changes to reflect planning application decisions since the plan was prepared, including adding the Crofthead site in Bishopbriggs to the plan – which was approved at Planning Board in March 2022.

Council leader Gordan Low said: “The LDP2 is essential to the future of East Dunbartonshire, for our environment, living standards and economy.

"We are pleased the Reporters have supported our strategy and agreed it is in line with national planningpolicy.

"We particularly welcome the Reporters strong support towards our approach to sustainability and climate change which is a crucial element of the Plan.