By Clare Grant

Covid restrictions kept Dullatur Village Hall out of bounds, but a flood in January 2021 put paid to any hope that the original building had a long-term future.

Now in a long-awaited twist of good fortune, after a local architect got involved with Dullatur Community Council, contractors are being invited to submit a quote for the restoration of the venue by Friday, April 29. Full details appear on DCC’s website.

A DCC spokesman said: "One of the criteria which is important to us is the timely start and completion of this project. For anyone providing a quotation we anticipate that you will be in a position to complete all works no later than August 31, 2022.

“The successful contractor will take over all our health and safety obligations on site as main contractor, there is no Principal Designer acting on our behalf.

"We would like to say a huge thanks to our Dullatur resident, architect Curtis Hold who has given up his free time and professional services to design and submit drawings for our building warrant application.

"Curtis, who works with Grant Murray Architects in Glasgow's Merchant City has been an invaluable source of information and guidance through this process.