Call to replace Penny's Path Bridge at canal

Members of the Hayston community in Kirkintilloch started an online petition recently to campaign for the reinstatement of the Penny's Path Bridge in the Westermains area.

As the Herald went to press on Monday, the petition had collected more than 750 signatures of support.

A spokesperson for the Hayston community told the Herald: “The bridge was dismantled in Autumn 2021 and there has been no communication with the local community from the council on timescales for it being rebuilt.

Penny's Path

"This bridge was a vital, traffic free access point for locals and visitors to the canal, also connecting a popular route to Torrance.

"It was used regularly as a safe walking route to school for primary and secondary school pupils, an active travel route for commuters walking and cycling and an important leisure route for dog walkers, walkers and cyclists alike.”

She added: “In a time when active travel is a national strategy to reduce our carbon footprint, where outdoor exercise is encouraged to improve physical and mental wellbeing, having access to routes which connect us to our communities and to our beauty spots is incredibly important.

"We set up the petition to indicate the local interest and demand for the rebuilding of the bridge and encourage councillors to address this as a matter of urgency.”

Penny's path bridge Kirkintilloch

The Kirkintilloch Herald contacted East Dunbartonshire Council who said replacement of the bridge had taken “longer than hoped.”

Depute Chief Executive, Ann Davie, added: "Following a safety inspection, we had to remove the footbridge at Penny's Path and we are currently in the process of procuring a replacement.

"Unfortunately this has taken longer than we had hoped but we are fully committed to replacing the bridge as soon as the procurement process and designs are completed."

You can view the petition at https://www.change.org/p/edc-reinstate-park-burn-footbridge-on-penny-s-path