Clyde Wind Farm powers change with £1.15m donation to local charities
Stuart Hood, Chairman of Clyde Wind Farm (Scotland) Ltd Board and Director of Onshore Asset Management at SSE Renewables, said: “We believe that renewables should provide value for communities, and we are proud we re-invest into local areas. The communities of South Lanarkshire continue to show that local decision making provides the best legacy from renewables and we are pleased the projects will make a lasting difference.”
Among the local charities and community groups awarded funding this year is the Gillespie Centre, which received £93,039 for important building renovations.
The thriving community hub is located in a former church on Biggar High Street. The building was in a state of disrepair and needed extensive renovation to make sure it was inclusive for all, including new electrical work, enhanced disabled access points, new flooring and windows.
The Gillespie Centre hub hosts a range of activities to respond to the needs of the rural community including a community café operating six days a week, after school clubs, community learning classes, sports events and social activities. The improvements will ensure the hub can continue to be used by the community across the next decades.
Carol-Anne Alcorn, Chair of the Gillespie Centre Management Team, said: “This support has been an encouragement and provided the opportunity to complete work to a high standard which will be a lasting legacy for future generations.”
Children and young people continue to be a priority for the funds and Tinto Primary and Nursery received £29,783 to build a new sensory garden which will help the local community learn and appreciate nature.
Other groups awarded funding include Symington Community Council, who received £74,000 to build a new playpark and the Crawfordjohn Heritage Venture Trust, awarded £27,337 to restore the premises and install solar panels.