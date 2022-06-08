Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by North Lanarkshire Council’s Housing Services, the two-day community clean-up on Friday, May 20 and Saturday May 21 saw an incredible 65 tonnes of municipal and garden waste removed.

Local residents came out in force to help the housing and environmental staff to clear up their area in what has been hailed as a mammoth community effort that has cracked a longstanding problem and made streets much cleaner.

Contractor Dolan Skips Ltd provided 44 skips to remove the waste with the contractor confident they can recycle up to 90% to prevent it going to landfill.

Funding for the community litter collection came from the council’s Recover NL fund which supports projects which help maintain and improve common areas and green spaces.

Stephen Llewellyn, Head of Housing Services said: “Well done to everyone involved. This was a huge effort to clear up areas blighted by dumped waste and fly-tipping.

"I’m incredibly proud of the housing and environmental staff who worked tirelessly over the two days to make this possible.

"We are also grateful for the support given by people in the local community who came out and took part.

“It was great to see community spirit in action and people taking pride in their local area.

"Our housing advisors and tenant participation team are continuing to work with local people to try and start up a residents’ association to help with future initiatives.”

The council runs a special uplift service but a set fees are incurred for uplifts and some item cannot be accepted. These include car tyres, car batteries and other potentially hazardous materials.

Council staff can for example remove a maximum of 10 items or 20 bags of rubbish for a £35 fee. There is a charge of £100 for items associated with home renovations. It is stressed that electrical items will be collected separately, possibly on a different day.

Uplifts take place five days a week, Monday to Friday and callers will be given an appointment time when they contact the service.