Consultation on Douglas wind farm plans

The up to 40-turbine Bodinglee Wind Farm near Douglas has the potential to generate more than 280MW of clean green electricity, equivalent to powering all the homes in South Lanarkshire and Motherwell combined or taking 54,000 cars off the road.

It would also make considerable progress toward Scotland’s energy security and Government targets to reach net-zero by 2045.

Following early discussions with local community councils, developer Banks Renewables has already scaled back proposals by reducing the boundary to the southeast of the site.

It is now using online and in-person consultations, starting today (Tuesday), to further develop its proposals, which it will present back to the community later in the year for further consultation.

Gordon Thomson, Banks Renewables head of projects, said: “Given the scale of Bodinglee and the potential for it to deliver deep and broad benefits for the region and Scotland as a whole, it’s vital we continue our discussions with the local community throughout the process.

“We are listening. We want to hear local views on the project design and how it can benefit the local community.

“The scale of this project means that, working in partnership with the communities, we can potentially address hard to tackle issues like fuel poverty, regional unemployment and the wider regeneration of nature. This is a great opportunity for people living locally to help shape plans for the project.”

If consented, Bodinglee Wind Farm will generate approximately £56 million over its planned lifetime in community funding. Banks will also renew its commitment to working with local suppliers which should result in around £475 million going into the Scottish economy during the project’s lifetime, £162 million of that in South Lanarkshire.

Community consultations will be held from 2pm to 7pm at Rigside Community Hall on Tuesday, July 19, St Brides Centre in Douglas on Wednesday, July 20 and Roberton Hall on Thursday, July 21.