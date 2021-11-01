COP26: Bearsden teenager's award-winning words beamed on to landmark buildings

Bronze medal winner Brodie from Bearsden

Brodie Thomson won bronze in BBC Scotland’s Climate Tales writing competition, in the 14-16 year-old category, chosen from hundreds of entries from across the country.

His entry ‘Michael and His Secretary’ will be showcased as part of a unique light projection beamed onto the front of Glasgow Cathedral and the south side of the BBC Scotland HQ building at Pacific Quay during COP26.

There were nine winners in total, from age five to 16. Entries ranged from short stories to poetry, prose and even rap.

A selection of the images will also be shown to millions of viewers of The One Show, which will be broadcast live from Glasgow all this week.

Some of the winning entries can also be seen on a special Climate Tales website.

Broadcaster, Janice Forsyth, who chaired a panel of high profile judges, said the quality of writing was exemplary.

She said: "Some of the entries had so much humour in them.

Some were dark and even Gothic, but they all presented a very clear picture of a child's viewpoint of climate change but they all presented a very clear picture of a child's viewpoint of climate change, asking the question, 'what is the older generation going to do about this?'"Scots spoken-word poet Len Pennie, a judge in the age 10 to 13 category, pointed out that as someone closer in age to the winners than the other judges – she was born in 1999 – said that the winning entries sent out an inspiring and clear message.

"The writing was approached from the perspective of 'we know what we need to do to motivate and mobilise the people who are in a position of power to be able to do it.'

"It's so important now that we have COP26 that the people who can do something listen to the people who want to do something."