There's plenty to see and do away from the official business at Glasgow's COP26 Climate Conference.

COP26: Here are 10 fun and interesting events open to the public in and around Glasgow as part of the Climate Change Conference

There will be some serious discussions that will impact the future of the planet during the COP26 – but there are also plenty of more entertaining ways to get involved in the event.

By David Hepburn
Monday, 1st November 2021, 9:26 am

Whether you are a Glasgow resident, or visiting Scotland’s largest city as an activist or delegate, here are some of the events that will be taking place in and on the fringes of the Climate Conference.

Crucially, none of these need a lanyard or security clearance to attend – although some do require a ticket, often available for free.

From fundraising gigs featuring some big names in music, to spooky ecologically-themed Halloween parades, there’s plenty going on for everybody at COP26.

1. Patti Smith joins the Pathway to Paris

Climate change initiative Pathway to Paris have organised a special gig at Glasgow's Theatre Royal on Sunday, October 31, with punk icon Patti Smith headlining. Also appearing will be Bill McKibben, Soundwalk Collective, Rebecca Foon, Tenzin Choegyal and Patti's daughter Jesse Paris Smith, who co-founded the initiative.

2. Visit the Green Zone

While much of the Clydeside COP26 venue will be shut off to the public, the Glasgow Science Centre will host over 200 official events that can be attended by anybody. The so-called Green Zone will be the venue for a selection of talks, debates, and cultural events. Free tickets are available for all events on the COP26 website.

3. Plate up with Chris Packham

The Vegan Society are holding three special events at Cop26 to raise awareness of the Plate Up For The Planet campaign. Featuring panels and in conversation talks, live music, DJ sets, comedy and spoken word. It will be at the Flying Duck on Thursday, November 4 and Friday, November 5, then St Luke's & The Winged Ox on Saturday, November 6. Television naturalist and environmental campaigner Chris Pachkam will be there on the Thursday, with a talk at 8pm.

4. Catch a film in the GFT's COP26 programme

The Glasgow Film Theatre is showing a series of specially-themed film in the run-up, and during, COP26. Tickets for the movies can be purchased on the GFT website and include ecological documentaries Whale Island, 2040 and Journey to Utopia, along with environmental thriller Wood.

