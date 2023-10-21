This week, Zero Waste Scotland is encouraging everyone in Scotland to get their recycling sorted.

Running from October 16 to 22, Recycle Week is the one week of the year where businesses, schools, local authorities, public sector, waste management companies and many more come together to acknowledge the important role of recycling.

The annual event is organised by Zero Waste Scotland, a not-for-profit funded by the Scottish Government with the aim of helping Scots use products and resources more responsibly.

South Lanarkshire Council is supporting the annual campaign this year, appealing to residents to Bin It Right.

This follows a recent study carried out by its refuse collection team which showed that 66 per cent (by weight) of the waste in black/green non-recyclable waste bins could have been recycled.

This included plastics, glass, metals, and food waste. Paper, card, glass, metals and plastics alone make up more than a quarter of the waste in the bin. While textiles can’t be recycled in domestic bins, they can be taken to clothes banks, charity shops and any of the council’s waste and recycling centres.

As part of Recycle Week 2023, the council is urging everyone to focus on the theme of “missed capture” – the items that can be recycled but are commonly missed.

Kevin Carr, head of facilities, waste and grounds services, said: “Many of us, without realising, fail to put everything that we can in our blue, grey or burgundy bins.

The council is doing its bit by asking people to Bin It Right.

“Some of us are still getting confused when it comes to containers and packaging that has contained food. If you give plastics and cans a quick rinse they can go in your grey bin. All clean cardboard or paper can be recycled in your blue bin but if it has been contaminated by food waste, pizza boxes especially, it must go in your general waste bin.”

Zero Waste Scotland’s Recycling Sorter – at www.zerowastescotland.org.uk/resources/recycling-sorter – can help people navigate recycling confusion around common household items.