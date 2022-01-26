Council freezes cost of garden waste permit

Nearly 22,000 households signed up to the scheme in its first year of operation.
East Renfrewshire has one of the highest recycling rates in Scotland, and while councils have a statutory duty to collect household waste, including food waste, this does not include garden waste.
The scheme got underway in July 2021 and permit holders receive a weekly garden waste collection.
It remains an opt-in system and anyone who doesn’t require their garden waste to be collected can still use their brown bin for food waste.
Environment convener, Councillor Betty Cunningham, said: “I am pleased that while the council continues to face significant funding challenges, we have been able to freeze the price of the permit.
"We recognise the new scheme was a change for our residents, but the number of permits purchased shows it has worked well.”
For more information visit www.eastrenfrewshire.gov.uk/garden-waste