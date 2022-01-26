Council freezes cost of garden waste permit

East Renfrewshire Council has confirmed the cost for garden waste permits will remain at £40 for 2022/23.

By Brian Yule
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 12:05 pm

Nearly 22,000 households signed up to the scheme in its first year of operation.

East Renfrewshire has one of the highest recycling rates in Scotland, and while councils have a statutory duty to collect household waste, including food waste, this does not include garden waste.

The scheme got underway in July 2021 and permit holders receive a weekly garden waste collection.

It remains an opt-in system and anyone who doesn’t require their garden waste to be collected can still use their brown bin for food waste.

Environment convener, Councillor Betty Cunningham, said: “I am pleased that while the council continues to face significant funding challenges, we have been able to freeze the price of the permit.

"We recognise the new scheme was a change for our residents, but the number of permits purchased shows it has worked well.”

For more information visit www.eastrenfrewshire.gov.uk/garden-waste

