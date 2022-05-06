Create pit-stops for Clydesdale pollinators

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Butterfly Conservation has joined forces with TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh (inset, top) to encourage people across the country to create pit-stops for pollinators this spring.

The campaign has been launched to help wildlife in crisis – 76 per cent of butterflies in the UK have declined since 1976.

Pit-stops help insects get from one area of habitat to the next and they come in all sizes, which means everyone can get involved – no matter how large or small the space they have available.

Even a small plant pot on a doorstep or balcony could help provide butterflies and moths with an important foodplant or nectar.

Whether you live in a town or village, everyone can contribute to support our vital pollinating insects, and have butterflies and moths in your garden day and night.

Alan, who is vice-president of wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation, said: “By providing a pit stop for pollinators, you will be doing your bit for the insects that allow us to survive.

“Without them, we are gone. Plants aren’t pollinated and crops don’t grow. We need them and need to look after the planet for them.

“A really good pit-stop will have open flowers, which are needed for adult butterflies and moths to feed on, and also some plants on which butterflies and moths can lay their eggs, and for caterpillars to feed on. Something as simple as a bunch of nettles in a sunny corner is one good way to provide this.”

Sarah Hancocks, marketing projects manager of Vivara, official partner of the campaign, said: “Back gardens can provide essential pit-stops. Whatever space you have, make it inviting to wildlife whilst enjoying doing your bit to help nature thrive on your doorstep.

“We’ve developed a range of new wildlife borders designed to help you give a corner of your green space back to wildlife and even have one specifically for butterflies.

“These include an array of butterfly-friendly plants ranging from Black-Eyed Susan to Lavender Hidcote, White Coneflower to Garden Catmint and Verbena bonariensis to White Dwarf Buddleja.”