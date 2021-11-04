Gerard M Burns

Gerard M Burns who now lives in Dullatur has put his painting ‘Our Future’ on display in Glasgow Airport’s departure lounge.

The striking creation was specially commissioned for the global conference and features the images of primary school children from Glasgow’s East End.

The thousands of passengers and delegates attending the global summit on climate have been frequently noted to passing remark on the artwork

Another thought-provoking piece by Mr Burns - 'All Our Fears' - is on display beside the 'Our Future' portrait.

A graduate of Glasgow School of Art's renowned painting department in the mid 80’s, Mr Burns has forged a reputation as one of Scotland's most important artists.

Among those to be captured by Gerard are Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland Rugby giant Doddie Weir and former Glasgow Lord Provost Sadie Docherty.

Mr Burns said: "I hope this painting makes people feel slightly uncomfortable. If COP26 is about anything it's about the future.

"Perhaps not my future, but without question my children and my grandchildren's future.