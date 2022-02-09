It's emerged that the Ravenscraig area would have its own separate project too.

And this is in addition to facilities which are being planned at the Bellshill Gateway to link into Strathclyde Park.

Side projects from the scheme could involve a bicycle repair workshop and a workspace for a social enterprise facility that could run it.

The initiative has been shaped by market research which shows that significantly fewer people cycle or walk to work or school in North Lanarkshire.

This is despite the bulk of journeys being less than five miles.

Now the council wants to plug the gap by promoting both the environmental and health benefits of leaving the car at home.

And it is being stressed that the public itself will help form the blueprint which will make cycles a more common sight on key routes across our area.

A spokesperson for the council said: "We are assessing demand for the facilities being considered at each location and what is needed to make them successful. Feedback from local people is critical to this.

"It will help gain useful local knowledge and find out what type of facilities would best meet the needs of the community."

Interested parties are now being asked to complete a short survey which is available via https://www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk/your-community/working-communities/consultations/live-consultations/motherwell-and-ravenscraig-active-travel-hubs

Meanwhile, readers are being reminded of another initiative, held at Strathclyde Park which aims to provide a booster for both physical and mental health, in the form of the global success story that is Parkrun. The free timed event sees participants cover a five kilometre distance at their own pace before enjoying a post-run coffee in the watersports centre cafe.