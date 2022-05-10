Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cumbernauld Environmental Society is still looking for volunteers of all ages in Cumbernauld Peace Garden as that is the key point in the week when the haven is maintained.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sessions start run from 9.30am to 12.30pm and there is a welcome break half way through the proceedings for drinks and nibbles.

All you need to do is turn up at the garden in Ivanhoe Road which is beside Greenfaulds Bowling Club and effectively across the road from Kenilworth Medical Centre. The garden is the same one where a willow tree was planted to honour Ukraine last month.