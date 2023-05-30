East Dunbartonshire Council call on new Scottish Government framework to bin drive-thru proposals in Bearsden

Ross Greer MSP has declared a victory for the local community after an application for a fast food drive-thru in Bearsden was rejected by East Dunbartonshire Council.

Council officers refused an application for a drive-thru in the car park of Asda on Milngavie Road

The council recently announced that officers have refused the application to build a takeaway – widely believed to be a KFC - in the car park of Asda on Milngavie Road.

The officers’ reasons for rejection state that developments must “prioritise access arrangements for sustainable travel over any arrangements for private car travel”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In denying the application, they quoted the Scottish Government’s new national planning framework 4, which presumes against new drive-thru developments unless they’re actively supported by local planning policy.

The Green MSP for the West of Scotland, who lives in Bearsden, called the decision a “resounding victory for local residents”.

He told the Herald: “I’m delighted the council have made clear that any development where the car is king is now unacceptable.

“Anyone who knows Milngavie Road appreciates just how congested it already is at rush hour. Adding to that would have been completely unacceptable.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The national planning framework used by council officers to reject the application was heavily influenced by the Scottish Greens, who joined the Scottish Government during its development.

It was passed by the Scottish Parliament earlier this year.

Mr Greer added: “Drive-thrus are air-pollution and carbon emission hotspots.

“I hope councillors now take the natural next step and change local planning policy to presume against any new drive-thrus in Bearsden and Milngavie.

“This would follow in the footsteps of a successful campaign by Green Councillors’ in Glasgow and the strong presumption against contained in national planning framework 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement