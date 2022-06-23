East Dunbartonshire: Summer of essential road works

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roadworks

The works are part of the Council’s in-house resurfacing programme of works. The selection of roads for resurfacing is determined by assessments and a scoring system.

Roads to be resurfaced: Main Street Milngavie 27/6/22- 08/07/22 (in phased sections); Kirkintilloch Road Bishopbriggs 11-17 July; Duntocher Road Bearsden 18-24 July, Main Street Twechar 25-31July and Craigdhu Road Milngavie 1-14 Aug.

Messaging boards and static signs will be displayed at the sites a week in advance of the works to alert regular road users. Diversions are also published on the Council’s social media channels and website.

Paul Ferretti, Convener of the Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets committee, said: "This schedule of works represents a continued and sustained investment in our roads and is great news for the area.

"Like all Councils, East Dunbartonshire is faced with the challenge of determining which roads to prioritise for repair but we use a robust system to help us target funding to the correct areas.

"These are essential works and we have programmed them for the school holidays when traffic is usually lighter. However, they may result in some delays and I would urge residents to be patient while the works are carried out.