Cop 26

The Scottish Socialist Party is hosting a meeting where people can hear about what is taking place as campaigners take to the streets to demand action against climate change and to consider how to encourage people in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth to participate in these events.

Party spokesperson Kevin McVey commented, “The eyes of the world will be on Glasgow in November as people look to see what will come from this event.

" Climate change represents an existential threat to our planet and to all our futures and people will mobilise across the globe to demand that people and planet come first. It is therefore important that people locally are part of that movement and add their voice to those demanding a more sustainable future.”

Crucially, the meeting will hear from a representative of the COP 26 Coalition, the umbrella organisation that is coordinating events before and during the summit.

Mr McVey added, “This meeting will give people the opportunity to hear about what is happening prior to and during the COP summit.

The COP 26 Coalition is made up of a diverse range of organisations and individuals united by a concern about the urgency of the climate crisis. It is a grassroots movement that is looking to encourage people to organise in their own communities and help facilitate the biggest possible mobilisation of people from across Scotland. This meeting is to give people in Cumbernauld the chance to be part of this and we hope that anyone interested in protecting our environment will come along.”

The meeting takes place on Thursday September 23 in the Cornerstone House Centre in Cumbernauld Town Centre at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile a host of local hotels in the Cumbernauld and Kilsyth area are gearing up to host delegates from all over the world.