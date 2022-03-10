Excellent volunteering opportunity in Cumbernauld could be the challenge you're looking for

Readers are being reminded of a centrally-located volunteering opportunity in Cumbernauld that is being slanted at gardeners.

Thursday, 10th March 2022, 4:10 pm
Updated Thursday, 10th March 2022, 4:11 pm

Run by hard working Cumbernauld Environmental Society, the volunteering project is centred around Cumbernauld Peace Garden.

The society’s John Kay said that it was an ideal chance to take up a new challenge in life while helping the local community.

He added: “The garden is where you can help create a safe and beautiful space for people to relax and enjoy nature’s wonders.

"It is tended by an enthusiastic band of volunteers of all ages.

If you are interested in volunteering, please just pop along and join us on Saturday mornings between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

"The garden is on Ivanhoe Rd beside Greenfaulds Bowling Club.

"No gardening expertise is required as there are many tasks you can help with.

For more information contact John on on 07745 605981.