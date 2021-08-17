Privacy issue

Michelle Campbell lives near the site of Forgewood Early Learning Centre and has complained to North Lanarkshire Council, along with neighbours.

They claim they were not notified the car park was to be elevated to more than ten feet high, overlooking nearby gardens.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle said: “We have no privacy, they now said they will put up a four-foot fence which still will not be any good.

"The neighbour right at the new car park could serve them a cup of tea from her side window.

"This will devalue our houses.”

A spokesperson for North Lanarkshire Council said: “We have been in regular contact with residents who live near the car park and have assured them that this is being built in compliance with all the statutory guidelines.

"Details of the height of the car park were covered as part of the planning application.

“Following meetings with residents our architects and principal designers have taken steps to mitigate the impact of the new car park.

"This includes fencing, trees and additional shrubbery which will be put in place to create a visual barrier, providing residency with privacy and blocking the sight of cars in the car park.