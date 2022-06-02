Full steam ahead for railway path improvements

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on part of the Strathkelvin Railway Path will address damage caused by tree roots

This is part of a project funded by the East Dunbartonshire Council's Cycling, Walking and Safer Routes allocation from Transport Scotland and StrathclydePartnership for Transport (SPT).

The route - which also forms part of the National Cycle Network, John MuirWay and Thomas Muir Heritage Trail - is regularly used to walk, wheel, cycle and scoot.

The section between Kilsyth Road in Kirkintilloch and Campsie Road in Lennoxtown will be fully closed from June 13-July 22 to allow works to take place.

Approximately 4,500m of path which aims to address damage caused by tree roots. Hand railings will also be installed at the start of the section at Kilsyth Road.

Councillor Paul Ferretti, convener of Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets, said: "I am happy to confirm that the popular stretch of the Strathkelvin Railway Path between Kirkintilloch and Lennoxtown will be resurfaced - making it more accessible for people of all ages and abilities, whether they are cycling, strolling, running or wheeling.

"The project will unfortunately involve the temporary closure of that section. The council acknowledges the impact this may have for residents and apologises in advance for the inconvenience, however, the long-term benefits will outweigh the short-term disruption.

"Certain parts of the path can be difficult to traverse due to tree root damage. I look forward to it being returned to peak condition."

The project ties in with the council's Active Travel and Local Transport Strategies.

SPT vice-chair Alan Moir, who represents East Dunbartonshire on the SPT Board, said: "Investment in good active travel routes is important as it encourages people not only to travel in an environmentally-friendly way, but also enables them to be more active.

"SPT is pleased to be able to give our full support to the council throughour capital programme.