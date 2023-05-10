A flood reduction and active travel route project in nearby Springburn is set to benefit from a grant of almost £90,000.

The active travel and greenspace project has been given additional funding

Aimed at delivering greenspace improvements in the area, they have received an award from the Places for Everyone programme.

That will enable the team behind the project – led by Glasgow City Council as part of a Glasgow City Deal – to fund the design of a complementary active travel route.

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said the project would “tackle the long-standing drainage issues that have been a barrier to development in this area”.

She added: “It will also deliver fantastic greenspace improvements that will increase the utility and attractiveness of this underused space.

“The Places for Everyone funding adds more value by progressing the development of an active travel route that will better connect neighbourhoods and help improve the health and wellbeing of residents by encouraging outdoor activity and reducing car journeys.”

The development will see a new east-west link connecting Red Road with Broomfield Road, aimed at encouraging more walking, wheeling, and cycling in the area – this would reactivate an underused open space.

The proposed route would augment the environmental benefits to be delivered by an upcoming Glasgow City Deal project south of the Red Road Transitional Regeneration Area that will better manage rainwater in Eastern Springburn.

Places for Everyone is an active travel infrastructure programme funded by the Scottish Government and administered by Sustrans.

Emily Gait from Sustrans Scotland told us: “We’re excited to help deliver an active travel route that is safe and accessible for everyone.

“The funding awarded for this project will help make everyday walking, wheeling, and cycling journeys a reality, as well as improving local biodiversity and greenspaces.”

Work will see the introduction of sustainable drainage measures that mimic how rainwater is managed naturally, with work set to start next Spring.