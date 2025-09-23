Bats have strong legal protections - even if they’ve snuck into your roof 🦇

The UK’s native bats will be looking for safe, warm places to hibernate over the coming weeks

Habitat loss means many of them now choose human buildings

Bats and their roost have legal protections in the UK, so you shouldn’t disturb them

Experts say it is possible to coexist peacefully, and they likely won’t cause any issues for homeowners

As the days get shorter and the weather continues to cool, some unusual houseguests may soon start paying lofts and eaves a visit.

The RSPCA says that this time of year is when the 18 species of bat which call the UK home will start looking for a warm place to sleep away the winter months. All bats – and their roosts – are protected by law, and experts say habitat loss has led to more of them using man-made buildings as their seasonal getaways.

Some homeowners might understandably have concerns about sharing their house with bats, while others might be wondering whether they’re allowed to encourage them to move somewhere else. We’ve checked what wildlife groups like the Woodland Trust and the Bat Conservation Trust have to say, to answer all of your questions about co-existing with these unique animals peacefully.