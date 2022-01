Grants are available to help community groups work on climate change and food growing initiatives.

Grants of up to £2500 for climate change projects will come from a £150,000 fund, while grants of £1000 will be available from a separate £20,000 food fund.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A £39,000 fund is also available to address climate adaptation projects, such as flood protection for the next two years.

It is part of a £10 million package of investments being taken forward by South Lanarkshire Council.