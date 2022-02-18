Hundreds call for upgrade to Bearsden walkway for Queen's Platinum Jubilee year

Local resident Ross Mitchell has been delighted at the response to his online campaign to upgrade Jubilee Path, which he set up just three weeks ago .

He said: “The Path in Bearsden provides a vital quiet pedestrian route between Bearsden train station and Roman Road.

“It also links to Horseshoe Lane, which provides a quiet route to Bearsden cross and also provides access to Bearsden Tennis club and the 24th Scout Group Hall. Bearsden Nursery is also nearby.”

He added: “However, the path is well overdue an upgrade to allow more people to make use of it.

"The surface is badly rutted and worn, there are many overgrown bushes and hedges which significantly narrow the path.

"Meanwhile, the final section linking to Roman Road has uneven steps which should be replaced with a ramp to improve the accessibility of the path for all users.

"The path would also benefit from improved signage to publicise the quiet routes offered to Hillfoot and Bearsden cross.

“Finally, with 2022 being the Queen's platinum jubilee, what better time to upgrade the Jubilee Path and mark the occasion?”

Families, particularly those with children, have been showing their support for the campaign.

One said: “I’m local and would like to see this path improved and better lighting to allow safe accessibility for all to the station. We are after all trying to encourage people to use public transport.”

Another said: “Would love a more accessible path that I could use with a pram to access the shops, so I did not need to drive with kids.”

While one added: “We use this path to walk with children, avoiding the busy main road. It is often very muddy and the hedging is overgrown.”