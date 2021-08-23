Innovative trial in Cumbernauld aims to increase recycling rates

The scheme aims to help provide information to increase recycling rates

An initial trial will involve around 700 homes in Airth Way, Barony Place, Blantyre Gardens, Cardowan Drive, Devon Walk, Dunnikeir Walk, Dysart Court, Gartshore Gardens, Kingshill Avenue, Kirkconnel Avenue, Littlemill Avenue, Priory Place, Raith Drive, Seafield Crescent, Valleyfield Drive, Wellesley Crescent, Wellesley Drive, Wellesley Place and Wemyss Drive.

This will be followed up with a larger-scale trial later in the year that will cover around 5,000 households.

The project, funded by Zero Waste Scotland and delivered in partnership with North Lanarkshire Council, involves the use of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology and is the first of its kind in Scotland.

RFID tags fitted on household waste bins will give a better understanding of how the mixed recycling, food and garden, and residual waste services are performing. This will help the council identify potential service improvements and efficiencies.

The most recent figures published by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) in 2019 show North Lanarkshire residents recycled just over 40 of their household waste. The local authority is focused on raising that figure to 70% by 2025.

Iain Gulland, CEO, Zero Waste Scotland, said: “As the first local authority in Scotland to take part in this trial, North Lanarkshire is leading the way in embracing technology to enhance its green credentials .

“This project involves collecting data relating to the weight and make-up of collected waste and will have no impact on bin collection services.”

The council’s Environment and Transportation Committee convener , Michael McPake, said: “This is an important project which is aimed at improving the efficiency of our waste services, reducing expenditure and driving up recycling rates in North Lanarkshire.