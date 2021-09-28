Kids sow seeds of a green future at Bearsden park

Colquhoun Park, Bearsden

Officers from the council’s Streetscene team worked with the newly formed Colquhoun Park Community Group to plant a variety of wildflowers in the newly fenced off section of the sustainable drainage systems (SuDS),

SuDs are designed to manage storm water locally by mimicking natural drainage and provide protection against flooding.

The purpose of the planting was to provide a ‘wilder’ experience for children when they visit their local park.

It also allowed them a hands-on experience of biodiversity, as well as creating a visually attractive area for visitors to enjoy.

Cat’s Ear, Yarrow and Ox Eye Daisy were among the wildflowers planted by around 20 green-fingered volunteers, including enthusiastic local children.

Over the coming weeks, the countryside rangers will plant further wildflowers and also sow Yellow Rattle seed in the wider SuDS area as well as Meadow Cranesbill, Betony and Meadow Buttercup to create a more attractive area and one which provides essential habitat for pollinating insects such as bumble bees.

Jillian Connolly set up the Colquhoun Park Community Group earlier this year to bring people together while helping to improve the local area.

She said: “This event was a great example of how our community has grown to get to know one another and work with East Dunbartonshire Council to improve our local area.

"It shows how we as a community are willing to contribute to

making Colquhoun Park a better place to live, visit and sustain for future generations. I look forward to future events where our community can learn about the biodiversity of our park.”

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson, said: "We would like to thank all those who came along on Saturday and got their hands dirty and look forward to seeing the final results of all the hard work.” Joint Council Leader Vaughan Moody added: “With the upcoming COP 26 event in Glasgow, issues such as improving the biodiversity of our green spaces are very much in the spotlight.”