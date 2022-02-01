Milngavie: Groups have sights set on improving Lennox Park life

Their suggestions range from a cycle track parallel to the railway line, to improved lighting and an upgrade of the red blaes football pitch.

Wilson Blakey, Chair of Milngavie Community Development Trust said: “The local park has long been a place valued by residents of all ages, whether to go for a walk, with or without a dog, to take children to the play area, play a game of football, or simply to sit and relax.

“However, representatives of six local organisations believe that it could offer so much more.”

Playpark at Lennox Park, Milngavie

The “Group of Six” – Milngavie Community Council; Milngavie Community Development Trust; Milngavie Football Club; Milngavie in Bloom, Gavin’s Mill Community Project and Milngavie Heritage Centre had a walk in Lennox Park together.

The result is a Draft Community Development Plan that has been approved by the committees of the six groups.

So far suggestions have included: The urgent need for a 3g surface pitch to replace the unusable and neglected blaes pitch on the upper level at the park.

Community food growing on the upper level.

Access for all to the upper level – disabled, unfit and people with pushchairs.

A cycle track for Active Travel parallel to the railway line. Picnic tables and seating on the bank opposite Gavin’s Mill. A wild meadow planted along the river bank and additional planting on the slopes.

More play equipment (made of sustainable materials) for the young

Information boards on wildlife and heritage.

More benches for listening and talking and resting.

Lighting along some of the paths and branches cut back for increased safety.

Mr Blakey added: “The Group would also like to know what ideas and proposals local people might have for a regenerated park, as well as what you think of these ones.

“So let us know by emailing us at: [email protected]