Monsignor Thomas O’Hare passed away on Thursday, March 10, at the parish house at St Anthony’s in Rutherglen, where he had been living following his retirement.

He was ordained on Motherwell in June 1959 and his life of priestly service continued until 2014 after latterly being parish priest in Our Lady and St Anne's in Hamilton.

The monsignor also held a number of key posts like Diocesan treasurer and vicar general. In 2007, the Prelacy of Honour was bestowed on him. He also became a member of the Chapter of Cathedral Canons in 2011 .