National recognition for Milngavie in Bloom volunteers

Milngavie in Bloom

Local volunteers were among the groups across Scotland honoured for their efforts by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful at a recent awards ceremony.

Almost 50 entrants, from 17 local authority areas, were congratulated for their efforts to support and enhance their local communities for the climate and for nature at the online event.

Milngavie in Bloom entered the new non-judged category and received a Certificate of Recognition.

Many community cleaning and greening activities were curtailed during the pandemic and Keep Scotland Beautiful’s team of 14 volunteer judges visited some of the inspiring groups across Scotland this summer after missing the judging tour in 2020.

With 2021 being a big year for action on climate change and protecting biodiversity, the optional theme was ‘climate and nature friendly’.

Barry Fisher, Chief Executive with Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “We’re in a climate and nature emergency, but we know that communities have been working tirelessly to protect and enhance their neighbourhoods, reconnecting with the environment despite the challenges lockdowns have posed.