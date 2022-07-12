New members are elected to Board of National Park

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following last week’s postal ballot, David Fettes for Breadalbane and Trossachs, Richard Johnson from Callander and David Mackie covering East Loch Lomond and Balloch join Trossachs and Teith councillor Martin Earl and Forth and Endrick Gerry McGarvey on the 17-member National Park Board.

The Board agrees the overall direction of the Park Authority, and oversees the work of the chief executive and National Park staff.

The National Park is a full planning authority in its own right, balancing development proposals for social and economic growth with protection of the environment, and acts as a steward for the Park territory – managing public access to the countryside and promoting tourism.

Forth and Endrick councillor Rosemary Fraser said: “I welcome these new Board members to their posts, and hope they can look afresh at the work of the National Park.

"In particular, the gender balance needs addressed - four women on a Board of 17, three of whom were appointed by Scottish Ministers, is pretty poor.

‘The Park should balance demands for short-term holiday lets and rural recreational opportunities with housing needs and environmental stewardship.