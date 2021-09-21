New tool to combat confusion over recycling in East Dunbartonshire

This Recycle Week (20-26 September 2021), Zero Waste Scotland is launching the first ever Recycling Sorter.

The digital recycling tool will allow residents to search what items can be recycled, and in which bin, in any Scottish local authority.

Almost half of Scots admit that they could increase the amount of recycling they do, and many suffer from recycling confusion at some point during the process.

This tool will simplify and bring clarity to recycling ensuring that all households in East Dunbartonshire are recycling more of the right things in the right places.

Sorting the right recyclable items into the right bin means they won’t needlessly end up in landfill.

When it’s done right, recycling is one of the easiest everyday actions we can take to reduce our carbon footprint.

With the aim of recycling 70 per cent of waste by 2025 and the equally ambitious climate change target of Scotland achieving net-zero emissions by 2045, Zero Waste Scotland is urging the public to play their part now.

Research carried out by Zero Waste Scotland has shown that a third of Scots often aren’t sure about which items can and can’t be recycled.

The Recycling Sorter is the centrepiece of a new Zero Waste Scotland campaign, launched this week called It’s Time to Get Recycling Sorted, to help increase the nation’s recycling abilities.

Ray Georgeson, head of Zero Waste Scotland, said: "We know there’s confusion out there surrounding recycling different materials and products at home.

"The Recycling Sorter takes people back to basics and cuts through confusion. The user-friendly tool will inform people of what items can and can't be recycled and how to prepare items for recycling, such as wash, squash, sort and includes hints and tips to make it easier at home.

"The national recycling rate is not going in the right direction fast enough and we need to act to transform our national recycling performance. Research carried out revealed nearly half the population could increase the amount of recycling they do.”

Joint Leader of the council, Vaughan Moody said: "It's great to have a tool that makes the at-home recycling process easier to navigate.

"The Recycling Sorter is a fantastic tool and will ensure more people take action this Recycle Week and keep recyclable household items out of the general waste bin.

"We're encouraging as many people as possible in East Dunbartonshire to get involved and make the most of this tool."

Joint Leader Andrew Polson added: "Recycle Week is always such a fantastic and worthwhile campaign to be a part of.

"We have some of the highest recycling figures in Scotland thanks to the efforts of our residents and businesses.

"We can always strive to do better and every person can do their bit by putting things in their bins appropriately and recycling where possible.

"Hopefully this new tool can help with that."

