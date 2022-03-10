It aims to address the fact that the council picked up 1,700 tonnes of rubbish from street bins and litter picking last year alone and wants to harness extra help from outwith the authority's own staff roster.

Already it has teamed up with three outside parties to start this, namely Costa and McDonalds plus Keep Scotland Beautiful, with the focus falling on roadside litter.

Barry Fisher, CEO of Keep Scotland Beautiful said, “Our communities already play a vital role in taking action to tackle litter. In North Lanarkshire we have seen lots of people giving up their time to clean up their local areas despite the challenges of the last two years. We would love as many people as possible to join in.

Councillor Michael McPake, Convener of the Environment and Transportation Committee, said, “Most people take a pride in their local community and want to keep it clean, so it is disappointing to see litter creating a mess on our streets.

"The council’s teams are out every day collecting litter and I know many residents and community groups who organise regular litter picks.

"It makes a real difference and I would encourage as many people as possible to join in.”