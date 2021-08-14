Open invitation to Cumbernauld Mosque

The place of worship hit headlines in December after vandals targeted its walls with racist slogans - and the day has been arranged in a bid to promote better understanding of what happens within the Mosque.

Muhammad Ashraf, vice-chairman of the Islamic Education Trust Cumbernauld, said: “In the spirit of friendship and conversation we hope to give members of the local community an engaging insight into the life of the mosque and to promote greater understanding of Islam. “We anticipate welcoming local people from all walks of life to visit the mosque and meet with its diverse Muslim congregation.”

The mosque is at 5 Craighalbert Way and visitors are asked to arrive between 12 noon and 1pm.