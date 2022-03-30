Palacerigg fun day

The hardworking volunteers of Palacerigg Animal Park proudly displayed what they intend to do with the rural site which was a part of countless Cumbernauld childhoods.

Palacerigg was run by North Lanarkshire Council but the authority said it could no longer afford to pay for it, prompting a determined response from those who wanted to retain the facility for community use.

It should be stressed the the council has been instrumental in working with the group to help them achieve their masterplan.

The group’s Jennifer Milne said: “It was fantastic to see so many people out as families in the glorious sunshine, making use of the fantastic green space we have at Palacerigg.

“The feedback so far from our event has been very positive and really encouraging for the future of Palacerigg.

"The great weather certainly helped attract the crowds which travelled from Lanarkshire and beyond to support our cause.

“We did not expect the numbers we had, so much so our tuck shop and marshmallow roasting station ran out of supplies twice!. As has always been a historic issue with Palacerigg, the car park filled up quickly.

"NLC presented the results of their masterplan consultation at our event and it does include car park improvements and increased capacity, and it certainly will be needed if the success of this event and our project is to continue.

“We are very thankful to all of the community groups and individuals that assisted on the day. Most especially CORRA who funded this event.

“We are looking for more volunteers so the next lot of events can be bigger and better. People can sign up for our newsletter or become a volunteer by emailing [email protected]”