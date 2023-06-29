A new and improved civic space is set to be at the centre of the regeneration of Bishopbriggs.

And the proposals for the development took centre stage in an online exhibition last week.

The exciting plans are a key part of the council's £34.88m 'Place and Growth Programme', which is supported by the UK and Scottish Governments through the Glasgow City Region City Deal.

Council leader Gordan Low told the Herald: "I'm pleased to see the Bishopbriggs Town Centre Regeneration project taking such a significant step forward.

"The new civic space will create a flexible, appealing place for people of all ages to spend time, enjoy events, catch up and relax.”

The civic space will be flexible and adaptable, and be able to accommodate events, markets, fairs and act as a pop-up business space.

It will boast increased greenery with areas of informal play, the development of an artwork feature, seating walls and resting areas.

There will also be a performance area, new lighting to ensure the area feels safe and more welcoming at all times of the day, and a a revamped footpath adjacent to Kirkintilloch Road.

A new pedestrian crossing for easy access to Morrisons new store is also proposed.

Feedback to the proposals from residents, groups and stakeholders has helped to shape a detailed design for the first phase of regeneration works.

Final refinements will be made to the design over the coming weeks and it is envisaged the civic space will be delivered by the end of 2026.

You can collect a printed copy of the proposals from Bishopbriggs Library and Community Hub.

The Scottish Government is investing £500m into the Glasgow City Region City Deal, as well as £20m to create a medical research and commercialisation facility.

Alongside this, the UK Government is providing £524m for the city deal, as well as £165,000 towards the Bishopbriggs improvements through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.