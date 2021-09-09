Plans for new council homes at Stepps

North Lanarkshire Council logo

The Housing and Regeneration Committee approved the inclusion of the site at Coshneuk Road, Stepps (around 16 new homes) as part of its new council house building programme.

It was also agreed to progress 12 new homes at Gartferry Road, Moodiesburn, from Bellway - subject to planning approval.

A council spokesperson said: “These exciting plans are driving forward our ambitious programme to deliver 5,000 new homes by 2035.

"We’re making significant progress; to date, we’ve completed 839 new build homes with a further 333 under construction and have over 30 projects at the design development or planning stage.

“The sites are recommended for inclusion within the new build programme subject to the conclusion of detailed ground investigations, full title checks and relevant statutory consents.

Councillor Heather Brannan-McVey, Convener of Housing and Regeneration, said: “Our new council house building programme continues to gather momentum and roll out at pace.

"To maintain this, we must ensure an adequate supply of sites is available, particularly as our approved re-provisioning plans to demolish our multi-storey flats over the next 20 years continue.

"We’re identifying sites and increasing supply to assist and support the future phases of our plans to improve the lives of residents.”

"Our housing programme is transforming local communities by using empty or derelict sites for our new homes, providing jobs that boost the local economy and is meeting the needs and aspirations of our tenants now and for the future. We’re making real progress with our investment

and developments across all of our local communities and realising our ambition for North