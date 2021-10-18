Report heaps praise on Milngavie and Bearsden area

Milngavie town centre in Spring

The area, which includes the Bearsden, is home to some of those with the biggest pay packet in Scotland.

It also boasts some of the most desirable neighbourhoods to live in according to the report, and it’s residents live longer than average.

The data was revealed in a regional economic strategy presented to Glasgow Region councillors, which has been signed off.

A council report put forward the strengths of East Dunbartonshire.

It “has a sustainable and resilient local economy focused in vibrant town centres, business parks and enterprise centres. Tourism is centred on its outstanding natural and historic environment.

The report also revealed the most “productive” staff are in the North Lanarkshire local authority area, which includes Motherwell, Cumbernauld, Wishaw and Coatbridge.

North Lanarkshire’s strengths include construction, manufacturing and human health and social work activities.

A Glasgow City Region cabinet meeting heard last week it was home to the region’s most productive workforce based on the labour output of Gross Value Add per hour.

The major challenges facing the region as a whole, said the report, include improving productivity, creating an inclusive economy and dealing with climate change.

Problems include too many people having low paid jobs, residents with low skills, not enough businesses and deprivation.

The strategy pointed out strengths of the city region, with eight council locations: Glasgow City Council, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, West Dunbartonshire, East Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire and Inverclyde.

Praising the strategy, Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken,SNP, described it as a “strong piece of work.”

The mission is for the region to have the most “innovative, inclusive and resilient economy in the UK” by 2030.

The strategy document will be formally launched at the December 2021.

It said: “We are determined to forge a more balanced economy – one that improves living standards in a just and equitable manner. This will come, in part, from our commitment to community wealth building to deliver resilient communities that reap the benefits of local assets and spending.”

Some strengths of Glasgow region council areas (Source: Glasgow City Region Regional Economic Strategy)

East Dunbartonshire

