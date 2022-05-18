Request for bollards to stop Bearsden drivers from flattening flowers

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sets of tyre tracks can be seen going over the flower bed

The community group have discovered the presence of tyre tracks over the flower bed at the Hub on Drymen Road, near the side door facing Glenburn Road, several times.

The flowers, which were supplied by East Dunbaronshire Council and planted by Bearsden in Bloom, have needed to be replanted on a number of occasions due to being flattened.

Bearsden in Bloom chair Ros Carmichael said: “This is a recurring issue, the hardy primulas have already survived replanting several times after having been mashed into the ground by car wheels.

Drivers are attempting to squeeze between the bike shed and the stairs

"To access this flower bed, a driver has to leave the parking bay and mount and cross quite a broad pavement.

"This is presumably under the mistaken belief that Drymen Road can be reached by negotiating the space between the bike shed and the stairs at the side of the Hub – in other words, by driving down the pavement.

"This is not possible and several cars have got stuck there and the drivers have required help to extricate themselves.

"Maybe the council could site bollards to prevent further recurrence or perhaps readers could come up with an innovative solution.”

The council has agreed that it will monitor the situation.