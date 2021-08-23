Scottish SPCA appeals for information after dead dog found in Kilsyth

The body of the animal was dumped at Cemetery Lodge, Howe Road. Pic: Scotttish SPCA

The charity was alerted after a member of the public made the discovery at Cemetery Lodge in Howe Road on August 16.

The older cream-coloured female is thought to be a Lhasa apso or similar breed. She was not microchipped or wearing a collar when dumped between the evening of August 14 and 3pm on August 16.

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Myszor said: “We’d like to find the owner and find out how she came to be in the bin at the cemetery. This is not the proper way to dispose of an animal who has passed away.”