Spring in their step as Berasden in Bloom get cleaning

The volunteers welcomed along Clydebank and Milngavie MSP Marie McNair, a keen and active supporter of the group.
Ros Carmichael, chair, said: “Many thanks to Marie and to all our volunteers who took part in a satisfactory clean up which has contributed to the ongoing work of Bearsden in Bloom.
Meanwhile, the pergola in Anderson Park has a new timber roof after members of Milngavie and Bearsden Men's Shed removed the old, disintegrating timbers and used these as templates to construct replica beams.
Ros said: “Replacing the shabby old pergola roof has added in no small measure to the regeneration of the park and the community is indebted to our local Men's Shed for their expertise and skills.”