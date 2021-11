Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Kate will be on hand at the Watersports Centre to meet the public and discuss the impact of climate change on the environment and on endangered Artic animals. She will be photographing and filming the 70 centimetre sculpture as it melts – to underline the risks involved in not taking care of the planet. The sculpture will be on display from 11am to 4.30pm.