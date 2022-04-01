Torrance pupils plant trees to mark the Queen's Jubilee year

Pupils dug deep recently to plant 165 saplings on the grounds of the school as part of the Queen’s Jubilee Trees for Schools programme.

Teacher Chris Tolmie who runs the school’s ECO committe said: “As part of our 2022 ECO Schools award we applied to the Trees for School programme.

"Happily, our application was granted and we were gifted 165 sapling trees to plant.

Tree planting at Torrance

"The ECO committee planted them on the grounds of our school over two afternoons to improve and attract local wildlife and ensure a healthy, sustainable learning environment on our grounds for future generations.”

He added: “Residents from the village came to help as well.”

Local people can also do their bit as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) a tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

Everyone across the UK is being invited to plant trees through to the end of Jubilee year.

The Queen's Green Canopy will create a network of individual trees, avenues, copses and whole woodlands in honour of The Queen's service and the legacy she has built.

This will create a green legacy of its own, with every tree planted bringing benefits for people, wildlife and climate, now and for the future.

A spokesperson for the Woodland Trust said: “Planting trees help in a range of ways. They attract wildlife, with native trees with nuts and berries such as rowan, hazel and beech providing food throughout the year.

“They also provide shelter for livestock: native species provide a good source of shade in summer and shelter from the elements over winter.

“They also prevent soil erosion: trees can hold soils firm and improve stability to protect against wind and water erosion.”

He added: “The success to successful planting is good planning.

"For example, a tree may be small when you plant it, but think about how big it will grow over the years. Trees can cause structural damage so it’s vital to consider anything the roots might disturb or where limbs could fall.”