The towering yew which has been given the name of Jacob stands at 29.8 metres tall and has a 'twin' called Esau which is slightly smaller at 29.5 metres tall.

The long-time 'residents' of Dalzell Estates Ancient Woodland Arboretum are themselves part of a wider population of yew trees which are among the most numerous in Scotland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are around 50 of these trees identified as ancient or veteran, including the magnificent Old St Margaret's Yew.

Jacob’s impressive record-breaking status has now been officially recorded by the Tree Register of the British Isles after being measured by a representative of the Scottish Arboriculture Association, along with its twin.

That fact was celebrated by MSP Clare Adamson who paid Jacob a call, along with her Scottish National Party colleague Councillor Agnes Magowan.

Ms Adamson said: “Like many others, I have a renewed appreciation for outdoor spaces after the last couple of years.

"So, it is a nice wee bonus to discover that Motherwell is home to Europe’s tallest Yew tree. The Yew tree is one of the longest-lived native species in Europe and provides an important habitat for nesting birds.