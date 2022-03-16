The towering yew which has been given the name of Jacob stands at 29.8 metres tall and has a 'twin' called Esau which is slightly smaller at 29.5 metres tall.
The long-time 'residents' of Dalzell Estates Ancient Woodland Arboretum are themselves part of a wider population of yew trees which are among the most numerous in Scotland.
There are around 50 of these trees identified as ancient or veteran, including the magnificent Old St Margaret's Yew.
Jacob’s impressive record-breaking status has now been officially recorded by the Tree Register of the British Isles after being measured by a representative of the Scottish Arboriculture Association, along with its twin.
That fact was celebrated by MSP Clare Adamson who paid Jacob a call, along with her Scottish National Party colleague Councillor Agnes Magowan.
Ms Adamson said: “Like many others, I have a renewed appreciation for outdoor spaces after the last couple of years.
"So, it is a nice wee bonus to discover that Motherwell is home to Europe’s tallest Yew tree. The Yew tree is one of the longest-lived native species in Europe and provides an important habitat for nesting birds.
“Special thanks must go to Maxine Ross, a local horticulturist, for her commitment and expertise in recording almost every Yew tree within the Clyde Valley since 2015 Her project has helped to cement this new record.”